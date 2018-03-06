Sponsored content: Quick facts about spider veins and how to get rid of them

There are a lot of names for the bluish and reddish lines and spots on our bodies – spider veins, telangiectasias, facial veins, port-wine stains, venous lakes and angiomas.

Photo Gallery Laser Vein Treatment Laser vein treatment can help reduce blue and red lines associated with spider veins and facial veins.

Telangiectasias, spider veins and facial veins are the thin lines that form on the legs and the face. Spider veins typically appear on the legs and are generally caused by a backup of blood in the veins, due to a faulty valve in the veins. This can be associated with pregnancy, prolonged standing, trauma to the area, and/or smoking.

Spider veins are different from varicose veins, which are larger bulging veins that occur anywhere on the upper or lower legs. Spider veins do not bulge and are blue to purple in color.

Telangiectasias and facial veins are very similar to spider veins. These thread-like lines are caused when tiny blood vessels widen. They typically appear on the face which many people find them unsightly and hard to cover up.

The port-wine stain is a birth mark caused by a vascular anomaly – a capillary malformation. It is called port-wine stain because it is colored like port wine. It typically appears on the face and neck but can occur anywhere on the body.

Venous lakes are the result of dilated venules – small veins. These spots are compressible papules and generally appear in sun-exposed areas like the face, lips, ears, neck and the back of the hand.

Angiomas are red moles that are a collection of small blood vessels. They are red, circular or oval and range in size from pinpoint to one-fourth of an inch. Typically, these red moles appear on people over 30. The cause is unknown; however, they are most commonly linked to pregnancy and aging.

There is a safe and simple treatment available for each of these conditions at Columbia Laser Skin Center’s using the Cutera XEO laser. The laser safely sends bursts of light energy through the skin into the vein. This causes the vein to collapse and fade away, leaving no more reddish bluish lines, stains or spots. Depending upon the size of the vein, will determine how long it takes the body to break down and resorb the vein so that it is no longer visible. Generally, it can take between 4 weeks to 6 months.

The number of treatments vary and depend on the individual and the number of veins present in the area. However, it typically takes three to four treatments.

Treatment is done in an outpatient setting. Patients are giving ice packs and chilled gel packs to help keep the skin cool during treatment. The technician also uses a gold-plated sapphire cooling tip on the laser for added comfort and safety. Otherwise, the treatment would feel like being snapped with a small rubber band.

There is no downtime; however, patients should avoid hot environments like saunas and hot tubs. Patients should also avoid high-impact exercise for 48 hours.

To learn more or to schedule a consultation, call Columbia Laser Skin Center at 541-298-5066 or visit www.columbialaserskincenter.com.