Red Cross presents Hero Awards March 9

The American Red Cross in Oregon and Southwest Washington (the Cascades Region) will honor ordinary people and their extraordinary and lifesaving actions at its 21st Annual Heroes Breakfast event on March 9.

“The selflessness, bravery and commitment to community displayed by this year’s Hero Award winners is beyond inspiring,” said Josy Wright, board chair of the Southwest Washington Chapter of the American Red Cross. “Hearing their stories is a powerful reminder that there are amazing people among us.”

The event happens 7:30- 9:30 a.m. (doors open at 7 a.m.) at Vancouver Hilton, 301 W. Sixth St. in Vancouver, Wash. For more information and to purchase tickets visitwww.redcross.org/Heroes2018.

“The Red Cross is honored to recognize people who have so admirably contributed to the betterment of our community,” said Candace Horter, chief executive officer of the American Red Cross Cascades Region. “Just like Hero Award winners, the Red Cross steps up to help in times of need. For the past two decades we’ve been committed to honoring people who live our mission to prevent and alleviate human suffering.”