Sheriff Log, Feb. 14 to March 4

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Feb. 20 — State Street — Deputy took a report of a male assaulting or harassing a female on at least six separate occasions.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Feb. 15 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block— Two juveniles were cited and released for minor in possession of marijuana.

March 2 — Cascade Locks — Male cited and released for unlawful possession of marijuana.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:

Feb. 28 — Bailey Drive, 6100 block — Vandalism to a vehicle reported.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Feb. 17 — I-84 at milepost 62 — Female arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Feb. 25 — Miller Road, 6300 block — Identity theft reported.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Feb. 16 — Early Road near Davis Drive — Deputy investigated a motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Feb. 18 — Cooper Spur Road, 6800 block — Single vehicle rollover crash investigated. No injuries were reported.

Feb. 19 — Old Columbia River Drive, 2600 block — Vehicle towed that was parked partially in the roadway.

Feb. 19 — Highway 35 at milepost 93 — Deputies responded to a non-injury rollover crash.

Feb. 20 — Highway 35 at milepost 92 — Deputies responded to a two vehicle crash with injuries reported.

Feb. 20 — Indian Creek Road and Brookside Drive — Deputy responded to a non-injury motor vehicle crash.

Feb. 22 — Highway 35, 1500 block — Deputy responded to a single vehicle, non-injury crash.

Feb. 25 — Dee Highway, 3600 block — Deputy responded to a single car, non-injury motor vehicle crash.

Feb. 26 — Neal Creek Mill Road, 3100 block — Cold hit and run (property) reported, which had occurred earlier in the day.

Feb. 26 — Highway 281 near milepost 6.75 — Deputy responded to a single car, minor injury motor vehicle crash.

Feb. 27 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Deputies responded to a three car motor vehicle crash. Injuries were reported.

March 1 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Deputy investigated a motor vehicle accident. No injuries were reported.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Feb. 17 — Straight Hill Road, 3400 block — Male arrested on a detainer.

Feb. 20 — State Street, 300 block — Deputies were instructed to take a male into custody by order of the court.

Feb. 20 — Highway 35, 140000 block — Restraining order violation reported.

Feb. 20 — Hood River — Male arrested for multiple warrants out of Texas. He was lodged at NORCOR.

Feb. 23 — Cascade Locks — Male arrested on a felony warrant.

Feb. 28 — Eastside Road — Restraining order violation reported.

Feb. 28 — Oak Street, 1300 block — Female arrested on a probation violation detainer.

March 1 — Cascade Locks — Male arrested for probation violations.

March 3 — Cascade Locks — Female arrested on a warrant.

Theft or burglary:

Feb. 22 — Reed Road, 2400 block — Theft reported.

Feb. 23 — Tucker Road, 2200 block — Burglary II, theft I and criminal mischief reported.

Feb. 27 — S.W. Taylor Street, 300 block, Cascade Locks — Stolen vehicle reported.

Other:

Feb. 15 — Tucker Road, 1600 block— Deputy took a report of a missing person.

Feb. 16 — Eastside Road, 2400 block — Deputy responded to an unattended death.

Feb. 17 — Henderson Road, 700 block — Deputy responded to an unattended death.

Feb. 19 — Red Hill Road — Deputy responded to an unattended death.

Feb. 20 — Carson Hill Drive, 5800 block — Female passed away at her residence in the Dee area. The deceased female was with Hospice of the Gorge and had recently been hospitalized.

Feb. 21 — Wy’east Road, 3200 block — Animal abuse I reported.

Feb. 22 — Highway 35, 140000 block — Deputy responded to an unattended death.

Feb. 24 — Highway 35, 140000 block — Deputy received a found wallet.

Feb. 28 — S.W. Taylor Street, 300 block, Cascade Locks — Deputy investigated possible case of initiating a false police report.

March 2 — Tea Cup Snow Park — Search and rescue operation was conducted for an injured cross country skier.