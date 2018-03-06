Between Seasons

“No winter lasts forever; no spring skips its turn.” — Hal Borland, 1900-1978

Spring Scenes? Freeze Frames? As local weather seems to change each week, readers with cameras have helped us traverse the alternately verdant and frosty slopes. On this page, we celebrate that recalibration with recent images that capture the Gorge on the cusp.

March 15: Calling all ‘Favorite Photos of the Gorge’ for Panorama

Photographers are encouraged to submit for “My Favorite Photo of the Gorge,” an annual feature of the Panorama special section, published in April.

By March 15, send as attachment your 1-2 MB photo (preferably one taken in the past year) to hrnews@hoodrivernews.com, subject line My Favorite Photos.

Please include your name and a brief description, and feel free to add some details about the location and circumstances of the image.