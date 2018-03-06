Hood River News logo

Between Seasons

Stephen Datnoff writes, “One day it’s snowing, then it’s cold enough for ice. Then, the sun comes out, with temperatures above 50. And then, it simply just pours down rain and the wind just blows! Out at the Balfour, just west of Lyle, it’s towards the end of the wintering-over for eagles. When it snowed in (mid-February), I captured a shot of a bald eagle flying with snow in the background trees. Then two days later, the sun warmed up and an SUP paddler came up the Klickitat River.”

Stephen Datnoff photo
“No winter lasts forever; no spring skips its turn.” — Hal Borland, 1900-1978

Spring Scenes? Freeze Frames? As local weather seems to change each week, readers with cameras have helped us traverse the alternately verdant and frosty slopes. On this page, we celebrate that recalibration with recent images that capture the Gorge on the cusp.

March 15: Calling all ‘Favorite Photos of the Gorge’ for Panorama

Photographers are encouraged to submit for “My Favorite Photo of the Gorge,” an annual feature of the Panorama special section, published in April.

By March 15, send as attachment your 1-2 MB photo (preferably one taken in the past year) to hrnews@hoodrivernews.com, subject line My Favorite Photos.

Please include your name and a brief description, and feel free to add some details about the location and circumstances of the image.

photo

Eagle photo by Stephen Datnoff

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

On March 3, Dane Schwarz, 10, above left, scooters past May Street School dressed for spring.

photo

Photo by Gary McFarlen

Gary McFarlen’s dog Corky “politely catches snow on his tongue,” on Bennett Pass in late January.

photo

Photo by Mary Jane Heppe

Dawn recedes in purple splendor over the lower Hood River Valley and Indian Creek Golf Course in late February, from Mary Jane Heppe.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Below, unpicked apples in a tree-borne still life near Odell.

photo

Photo by Alan Winans

Alan Winans writes, “My front yard after four inches of snow. I like to ‘shoot at will’ just to see what the results may look like. Squatting down, holding my LG 5 a few inches above the ground, tilting up, I made several exposures.”

