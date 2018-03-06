Entertainment Update for March 7 edition

Steve Hale at The Pines

Coming up at The Pines:

Steve Hale, Friday, March 9, 6-9 p.m.

“A singer/songwriter with a soul edge. Steve delivers his brand of blue-eyed-soul-Americana-pop in the tradition of Bruno Mars, Daryl Hall, Sam Cooke and Bill Withers.” The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

‘West My Friend’ March 6

Critics say “West My Friend plays everything from indie-roots to chamber-folk, has an acoustic blend of instruments and four-part harmonies that challenges the conventions of popular music with catchy arrangements of bass, guitar, mandolin and accordion.”

Music starts at 7 p.m. 401 Montello Ave., Hood River. For more information call Paul Blackburn at 541-387-4011.

Schifter at Hood Crest

Vocalist and guitarist Henry Schifter plays Hood Crest Winery on Sunday, March 11, from 3-5 p.m. Hood Crest Winery, 1900 Orchard Road, Hood River, 541-716-0140.

Blues, roots music show at Griffin House March 11

It’s an evening of original Blues and American roots music with Portland’s Dave Fleschner (writer, composer, arranger, singer and pianist) and Greg Izor, from Austin, Texas. Tickets and event details at www.ticket tomato.com/event/5408. Early show: Doors open 4:30 p.m., music at 5:45 p.m. Proceeds benefit Hood River Valley High School Music Department.

Country Dance March 10

The Second Saturday Country Dance returns March 10. The caller will be Gary Miller from Yakima, Wash. The band will be Sugar Hill from the Mid Columbia Gorge area. Dance lessons will begin at 7 p.m. All ages are welcome. No partner required. Family-friendly. All dances walked through first time. Enjoy an evening of country squares, contras, circle dances and a few waltzes. The dance will be at the Rockford Grange, on Barrett Road, Hood River. $6 for members, $7 for non-members, $1 for youth 16 and under. Please bring snacks for break time. Call Keith Harding at 541-352-7550 or Tom Hons at 541-386-5771 for further information.

Resolectrics at Springhouse

Backroom Tuesdays return to Springhouse Cellar with local and northwest favorite bands. Family-friendly tunes start at 6 p.m.

March 6: The Resolectrics (swamp rock)

March 13: The Groove Cabin (Hood River jammy folk rock)

March 20: Wanderlodge (Americana)

March 27: The Wasco Bros (honky tonk)

April 3: Ashleigh Flynn & The Riveters (folk rock)

Springhouse Cellar, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.

HR Music Month returns

Music lovers, rejoice: Hood River Music Month is returning this March 2018, following a successful inaugural season in 2017 in which more than 40 diverse musical events took place at over a dozen Hood River venues.

This year’s month-long celebration will feature five full weekends of music as well as midweek events, with everything from classical, jazz, acoustic, indie, rock and bluegrass performances to films and lectures. Almost a dozen Hood River venues — including wineries, cideries, breweries, pubs, theaters, hotels and restaurants — will welcome music lovers of all ages. A full schedule of events is available at hoodriver.org/hood-river-music-month.

Dixon, Garoutte at Tarwater

Come and join local guitarists Moe Dixon and Kit Garoutte at White Salmon's Tarwater Tavern on Saturday, March 10, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Help welcome Moe Dixon back from his annual travels to Colorado and parts unknown. Tarwater Tavern, 130 Jewett Blvd, White Salmon, Wash.

Morgan, Mayfield at Lyle Hotel

Dennis Morgan and Julie Mayfield will be at the Lyle Hotel on Saturday, March 10, from 7-9 p.m.

Expect music in the style of Americana, originals, acoustic, and sometimes bluesy. The Lyle Hotel, 100 Seventh St., Lyle, Wash.; 509-365-5953.

Mesa, Hadden, Williams at White Buffalo March 8

On March 8 at 6 p.m., singer, Matt Mesa with Jeremy Hadden (stand-up bass) and Kerry Williams (mandolin/guitar), performs at the White Buffalo. This rootsy, folk-rock trio integrates the rich songwriting of rhythm guitarist, Matt Mesa. White Buffalo Winebar & Bistro, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River.

Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.