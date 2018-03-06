Hood River basketball team earns first place at Winter Classic in The Dalles

The Hood River Flames basketball team, a local third and fourth grade team, traveled to The Dalles to compete in the second annual Winter Classic Basketball Tournament to close out the month of February.

At the tournament, the boys took home the tournament trophy as they defeated BIG River from Tri-Cities in the championship game by a final score of 41 to 33.

The tournament championship is the Flames second championship at this tournament, making it back-to-back titles for the boys.

"It is quite an accomplishment by this young Hood River team,” said head coach Danny Ybarra.

At this point of the season, the Flames have participated in four tournaments and have a record of 11-5 in their 16 total games played and have competed in three championship games, coming away with two trophies.

Ybarra, had this to say about the team’s season so far, “This team has worked so hard all winter long exceeding my expectations of this young team.”

“If it wasn't for the Flames organization this young group would have not have the opportunity to compete and have success at a higher level than our local recreational league has to offer.”

The Hood River Flames last tournament will be March 10 and 11 at the Columbia Gorge Classic.