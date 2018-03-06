HRV senior earns invitation to play in the Oregon All Star High School Football Game

Patrick Estes, a senior inside linebacker on this year’s Hood River Valley High School football team, will be representing Hood River at the Oregon All Star High School Football Game on June 16 in Hillsboro.

The invitation for Estes to this game, also known as the Les Schwab Bowl, was the first of its kind for an HRV football player since 2011, when Dalton Frazier earned those honors.

In Estes’ senior year last season, he was the captain of the football program, earned first team all-league at the linebacker position and was an honorable mention for the All-State team at inside linebacker.

In eight games played this year for the Eagles, Estes totaled 134 tackles and in nine games last season he ended with 149; both numbers were at the top of the state for any conference.