HRV ski grabs league title before state competition

After a season full of cancellations and rescheduling, the HRV ski team was back in action in the closing weeks of February for the final regular season race before state.

On Feb. 24, the HRV ski team competed against Sandy, Cleveland and The Dalles in a slalom race at Ski Bowl for the final shot at the Mt. Hood League title.

With five girls taking over the top five spots in the girls slalom race and two boys from HRV securing the top two spots in the boys slalom race, the HRV ski team won the Mt. Hood League Championship for a second year in a row.

HRV girls who placed: Erika Anderson (first); Josie Peterson (second); Tori Hopkins (third); Paris Nunn (fourth); Eva Jones (fifth).

HRV boys who placed: Chris McElwee (first); Nash Levy (second); Erza Johnson (10th).

The final combined team standings in the league are as follows: HRV (first); Sandy (second); Cleveland (third); The Dalles (fourth).

Before the race at Ski Bowl, the ski team was at Timberline Feb. 11.

Due to the lack of snow at Ski Bowl that day, the team had no choice to race at Timberline and because of the many cancellations this season, this meet actually had two giant slalom races on the same day.

Girls results: Erin Sutherland (first); Anderson (second); Peterson (third).



Boys results: McElwee (first); Colson Zack (third); Mitchell Lamer (eighth).

These two races at Ski Bowl and Timberline were the last of their four-regular season meets of the season. Next up is the final race of the season, the State Championships at Mount Bachelor on March 7-8.

At State, the ski team looks to defend their hardware achieved last season.