HRVST Osprey results from swimming championships

The Hood River Valley Swim Team continued their championship meet swimming success with a strong showing at the Oregon Swimming Arena Short Course 11-14 Swimming Championships in Corvallis at the Osborne Aquatic Center last weekend.

Nearly every swim was a personal best from all HRVST athletes, and Michelle Graves took top honors for the Osprey for points scored for the team (13) and number of Age Group Regional qualifying times achieved (four).

Full results are as follows, with all distances in yards and improvement in personal best listed:

Sarah Arpag (14 years old) — 1000 yard freestyle, 11:42.58 (-22.39), eighth place; 200 yard individual medley, 2:20.73 (-4.75), 14th place; 500 yard freestyle, 5:37.40 (-11.37), 18th place; 100 yard backstroke, 1:04.27 (-0.97) 20th place.

Nora Sandoval (13 years old) — 1650 yard freestyle, 19:13.67 (-23.72), seventh place; 1000 yard freestyle, 11:36.61 (-22.15), seventh place; 500 yard freestyle, 5:36.01 (-3.04), ninth place; 200 yard freestyle, 2:07.14 (-5.78), 12th place; 400 yard individual medley, 5:18.75 (-3.58), 19th place.

Christopher Dankenbring (12 years old) — 100 yard butterfly, 1:05.81 (-3.48), sixth place; 500 yard freestyle, 5:42.18 (-3.26), seventh place; 200 yard Individual Medley, 2:20.10 (-3.44), 12th place; 200 yard butterfly, 2:24.44 (-8.79), 14th place; 200 yard freestyle, 2:11.92 (-5.51), 15th place; 50 yard butterfly, 31.10 (-1.33), 24th place.

Gavin Hackett (12 years old) — 100 yard individual medley, 1:08.05 (-0.76), 10th place; 100 yard breaststroke, 1:16.23 (-4.64), 11th place; 50 yard backstroke, 31.26 (-0.85), 12th place; 200 yard individual medley, 2:31.64 (-2.27), 13th place; 50 yard breaststroke, 35.31 (-2.07), 13th place; 50 yard butterfly, 30.04 (-2.12) 14th place.

Skyla Hollowell (12 years old) — 200 yard individual medley, 2:28.00 (-4.51), 13th place; 100 yard butterfly, 1:08.84 (-3.90), 13th place; 500 yard freestyle, 5:56.65 (-16.07), 17th place; 200 yard freestyle, 2:13.81 (-0.13), 18th place; 50 yard breaststroke, 36.55 (-1.27), 20th place; 100 yard breaststroke, 1:20.14 (-1.25) 27th place.

Willow Hollowell (11 years old) — 50 yard backstroke, 34.63 (0.27), 15th place; 50 yard butterfly, 32.58 (0.27), 19th place; 50 yard breaststroke, 41.21 (0.51), 20th place; 200 yard individual medley, 2:41.59 (-1.39), 21st place; 100 yard backstroke, 1:14.83 (-0.67), 22nd place.

Michelle Graves (11 years old) — 100 yard breaststroke, 1:19.57 (-2.79), fifth place; 100 yard individual medley, 1:10.54 (-1.45), fifth place; 50 yard breaststroke, 36.68 (0.06), sixth place; 200 yard individual medley, 2:33.56 (-7.73), seventh place; 100 yard butterfly, 1:13.35 (-6.15), ninth place; 50 yard freestyle, 28.82 (-0.98), 13th place.

Chloe Carter (11 years old) — 50 yard butterfly, 32.07 (-1.82), 12th place.