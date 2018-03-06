Kegler's Corner: Cousins and Pinbusters Win

Two leagues concluded at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes last week. Cousins won the scrappy Tuesday Nite Mixed league (TNM) in a four team roll off against Double A Orchards, Got Sand?, and Big Blue.

The three game total pin match was pretty close with Cousins winning by 93 pins, but the title was still up for grabs into the last game when Cousins came through, taking it by just 31 sticks.

Bowling for the champs were Margaret and Robert Goddard and Joella and Paul Dethman.

Robert’s scratch 223 game paced the victors. Season highs in the TNM include Nancy Asai with a glitzy 277 game and 701 series, lefty Mike (the doomsday striking machine) Parke with another perfect 300 game and Chad Mason with a fabulous 777 series.

Mary Finley just edged Nancy Asai for high women’s average, 201 to 202. And talented newcomer, young Chad Mason had the high men’s average with a gaudy 218!

The most improved bowlers who raised their averages the greatest over the season were Austin Dehart, plus-32, and Clare Kirkwood, plus-16.

Pin Busters won the fun County league in a two team roll off against Body by Bowling. Pin Busters won by 109 pins but this match was also close into the last game of the three game total pins contest. Pin Busters won the last game by 93 pins to seal the victory. Bowling for Pin Busters was Nate Lain and longtime regulars Joella and Paul Dethman.

High scratch scores for the season in the County league include Ellen Davis for a beautiful 246 game, Rod Pratt for a super 299 game, Rod Pratt for a huge 747 series and high average also went to Rod Pratt with 199. Rod sure had a great season, didn’t he?

The most improved bowlers were Sandi Lain, plus-15, and Gordon Pillon, plus-14.

Congratulations to the winners and hail to the champs! It’s definitely a feather in your caps to win a league title. And, how about the Dethmans — they were on two winning teams! It’s hard to top that.

Orchard Lanes wants to extend a big thank you to everybody who participated in these two fine leagues.

We miss you already! Enjoy the summer, but dont forget us; stop in to see us and roll a few games to stay sharp for next season.

League reports:

Wednesday afternoon senior Colts & Fillies league: Mick Sherrel, 237, 217 games and 629 series; Lyle Sayler, 214, 205 games; Lynn Spellman, 214 game; Dave Baumsteiger, 213 game; Charlotte Severns, 201 game.