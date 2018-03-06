This month at HRVAC: Hood River Valley Adult Center plans St. Patrick’s Day lunch, continues projects

Last month, a painting project lightened up the interior of the Hood River Valley Adult Center. In the coming week or so — weather dependent — the center will begin a sidewalk resurfacing and regrading project. Executive Director Amy Mallett said that while the work crew will ensure the building is accessible, those visiting the center should be mindful to watch where they step.

The center will hold a St. Patrick’s Day lunch of corned beef and cabbage on Friday, March 16. Suggested donation is $5, and all are welcome. Those in attendance will get a raffle ticket, and those wearing costumes will receive two tickets. Mallet is planning to make Irish soda bread to share. RSVPs are recommended at 541-386-2060 so staff can plan accordingly.

The thrift store is looking for donations, especially high-demand items such as pots and pans, other assorted cookware, clean clothing items in good condition, and furniture. All donations are tax deductible.

The thrift store is also looking for volunteers to help process items as they come in and to work at the cash register. For more information, call the center at 541-386-2060.

The new year brought a change of positions to the Hood River Valley Adult Center Board of Directors, as follows: John Buckley, president; Felipe Casteneda, vice president; Mooreen Morris, treasurer; Connie Peters, secretary; and members Beth Peters, Lynn Rasmussen, Donn Craton, Sally Fairchild and Sue Carr.