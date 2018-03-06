Rising Star concert brings pianist Yang to Hood River

Portland Piano International SOLO presents four public hour-long performances by Rising Star pianist Xiaohui Yang, including one on March 11 in Hood River.

Yang has been featured as a soloist and chamber musician in performances throughout Asia and North America, in venues such as Carnegie Hall and the Seoul Arts Center. Recent engagements include concerto performances with the Louisiana Philharmonic, New Jersey Symphony, Curtis Symphony, and Milwaukee Symphony Orchestras, and her competition prizes include awards from the New Orleans International Piano Competition, the American Protégé International Competition, the Piano Arts Competition, the Hong Kong Piano Open Competition, and the International Chopin Piano Competition in Asia.

“We are very pleased to be presenting Xiaohui Yang as our Rising Star. A talented pianist, she’ll be playing a varied program including Bartok, Ravel, and Carter,” said Executive Director Ellen Bergstone Wasil. “We are looking forward to having Xiaohui perform in Portland, Astoria, Cannon Beach and Hood River. She’ll also be holding a masterclass for intermediate students in Portland. It will be a busy four days!”

Yang’s full program includes works by Schubert, Ravel, Bartok and Chopin.

Her March 11 performance will be at 2 p.m. at Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road, Hood River.

All performances are free.

Born in Liaoning, China, Xiaohui first studied at the Attached Music School of the Shenyang Conservatory of Music, where she was a pupil of Danwen Wei, Xianwei Cheng and Rosemary Platt. She moved to the United States in 2008 to attend the Curtis Institute of Music, where she studied with Ignat Solzhenitsyn and was recipient of the Michael and Cecilia lacovella Capuzzi Memorial Fellowship. Upon earning her bachelor’s degree in 2013, Xiaohui was awarded Curtis’s Festorazzi Prize for the best graduating piano student.