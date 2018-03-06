Hood River News logo

Solstice Anniversary

Solstice Café owners Aaron and Suzanne Baumhackl admire their 11th anniversary cake, held by Kent Sweeney, in a Feb. 28 party at the café for vendors and friends.

As of Tuesday, March 6, 2018

Solstice Café owners Aaron and Suzanne Baumhackl admire their 11th anniversary cake, held by Kent Sweeney, in a Feb. 28 party at the cafe for vendors and friends. The Baumhackls announced plans to expand later this year into the current space occupied by Camp 1805, which will move one block east on Portway Avenue into one of two new buildings. Another Hood River business, Double Mountain Brewery, celebrates its 11th year this month: see The Ale List in the Weekend Edition for details.

