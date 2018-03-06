Sports briefs for March 7

HRV baseball

The HRV baseball team’s season is underway as training and tryouts for the spring sports season began as early as Feb. 26 throughout the state.

Last year, the baseball team ended with a 19-8 overall record and went 10-2 in league play, which earned them a first place finish in league.

This year, the boys, who have 10 of their 18 players from last year’s roster returning, open the season with a three-game home stretch starting on March 13 against Barlow. The first pitch of the season is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

Following the Barlow game, the boys will play Gresham and Wilsonville back-to-back days at home on March 15 and 16; both games are scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

HRV softball

The Eagles softball team opens its season at home (Westside Elementary fields) against Barlow on March 13, with the first pitch scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

Two days later, the girls will be back in action at home against Gresham on March 15 and will be on the road for the first time of the season the following day on March 16 in Wilsonville.

Last season the softball team was the sixth ranked team in state with a 18-11 record and was second in league play with a 9-3 record.