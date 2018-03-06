Steel Magnolias, Terra Nova continue

Two dramas, Steel Magnolias and Terra Nova, continue their congruent runs this weekend at the Hood River Valley High School Bowe Theater. Steel Magnolias shows are March 10 and 16 at 7 p.m. and March 11 at 2 p.m., with Terra Nova running March 9 and 17 at 7 p.m. and March 10 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $8 for students and $10 for adults — or $12 for students and $15 for adults to see both. Pictured: From Steel Magnolias, Truvy (Freya Chase), Clairee (JoJo Summersett), M’Lynn (Lauren Church), Annelle (Katelyn McAllister) and Ouiser (Ella Van Cott).