Steelhead to Super Regionals

Hood River Valley High School FTC Robotics team Steelhead competed at the Oregon State Championships last weekend and will advance to the super regionals competition held in Spokane later this week. The team was awarded the Motivate Award and the third place Inspire Award. More than 200 teams competed from Oregon, with 46 advancing to the state championship, including HRVHS teams Duct Tape and Men in Green. Of those, 14 Oregon teams are headed to the super regional competition. Steelhead members are Cam Amer, freshman, Elizabeth Bailey (captain), senior, Bill Burns (The Dalles High School), senior, Jason Fellows, freshman, Toby Fenner, freshman, Matthew Frost (captain), senior, Grace Guertin, freshman, Eva Jones, sophomore, Claire Powell, junior, Fernando Rodrigez, junior, and Tyler Vassar (TDHS), junior. Above, team Steelhead after their FTC Robotics Super-Qualifiers win.