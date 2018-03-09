The Gorge magazine is out

The Spring 2018 edition of The Gorge magazine is available at the Hood River News and at area businesses and visitor centers.

The quarterly magazine includes stories on food, education and design, and the cover story is “All About the Art” profiling artists exhibiting in this year’s Gorge Artists Studio Tour in April.

Cover image of Cascade Locks artist Brad Lorang was taken by Renata Kosina. Other features include “Off the Beaten Path,” about trails less traveled, and “Gorge Views,” award-winning images of Gorge landscapes