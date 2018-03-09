Hood River Port: Bridge Notes

Look for intermittent, single-lane closures of the Hood River/White Salmon Interstate Bridge 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. March 12-13 as port crews perform winter clean-up work. Flaggers will direct traffic and minimal delays are expected.

The first hearing on port’s draft “public private partnership” rules — aka P3 — takes place Tuesday, March 20 at 5 p.m. in the port conference room, 1000 E. Port Marina Drive. Written comments should be submitted by Thursday, March 15 at 3 p.m. If the commission makes any changes to the draft rules after the first hearing, a second review draft will be published to the port’s website by April 13.

The second meeting happens May 1, at the same time and location. Deadline time for written comments in the meeting packet will be 3 p.m. April 26. If there are changes, the final review draft will be published to the Port website by Friday, May 11.

An early draft of the rules is available at www.portofhoodriver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/PPP-Rule.Public-Review-Draft.2-21-18.pdf.

Did you install your BreezeBy sticker transponder correctly?

Sticker transponders that have been affixed to the back of the rear-view mirror itself are causing misreads and delays in the BreezeBy lanes. The stickers must be affixed to the inside windshield glass, in a horizontal position, underneath any tinting. If your transponder is affixed to your dashboard, venting and wipers may also block the transponder signal.

If you are having trouble with misreads in the toll plaza and think it may be due to the way your sticker was installed, bring it in to the port office for replacement at no cost.