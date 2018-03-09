HRV senior signs letter of intent with D-2 school

Hood River Valley soccer continues its accomplishments beyond regular season success. Erik Siekkinen, starting defender as a senior on this year’s HRV soccer team, has signed a letter of intent to study and play soccer at Colorado School of Mines.

Colorado School of Mines is a Division Two school in the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

Siekkinen will be a part of a team last year that won its league title in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and ended its season with a second-round loss in the NCAA soccer tournament.

Overall, the Mines were 17-4-1 last season and 13-1-0 in the RMAC.



Siekkinen, who earned first team all-league honors this past season as a defender, will be taking his talents to a 30-plus man roster with the Mines in Colorado and will look to solidify himself in the lineup as a freshman defender.

Head coach of the Eagles, Jaime Rivera, had this to say about Siekkinen after signing the letter of intent: “Hats off to you for a great career at Hood River Valley High School! Once an Eagle, always an Eagle!”