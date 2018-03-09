HRV senior signs letter of intent with D-2 school

Hood River Valley soccer continues its accomplishments beyond regular season success. Erik Siekkinen, starting defender as a senior on this year’s HRV soccer team, has signed a letter of intent to study and play soccer at Colorado School of Mines.
Colorado School of Mines is a Division Two school in the National Collegiate Athletic Association.
Siekkinen will be a part of a team last year that won its league title in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and ended its season with a second-round loss in the NCAA soccer tournament.
Overall, the Mines were 17-4-1 last season and 13-1-0 in the RMAC.
Siekkinen, who earned first team all-league honors this past season as a defender, will be taking his talents to a 30-plus man roster with the Mines in Colorado and will look to solidify himself in the lineup as a freshman defender.
Head coach of the Eagles, Jaime Rivera, had this to say about Siekkinen after signing the letter of intent: “Hats off to you for a great career at Hood River Valley High School! Once an Eagle, always an Eagle!”
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment