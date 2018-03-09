HRV softball ‘looking to make another run in the OSAA State Tournament’

HRV softball advanced to the quarterfinals of last year’s OSAA Softball State Championships and heading into this season, head coach Eric Keller feels that this year’s team “should be competitive and looking to make another run in the OSAA State Tournament.”

Of the 16 girls on last year’s team, that was ranked sixth in the final 5A standings, only three were seniors.

With that being said, Keller only has a few spots to fill on this year’s team as he’ll most likely have 13 returning varsity players after tryouts.

Out of those 13 athletes, here are some to keep an eye on as the upcoming season goes along:

Zoe Munn, a senior who gets time as catcher and an infielder for the Eagles.

Kaylin Winans, a senior who sees most of her time on the mound as she is a right-handed pitcher, but also is a rotational player who can play the infield.

Hannah McNerney, a right-handed senior who plays both at the pitcher and infield positions.

Lauren Decker, a junior, primarily does her damage on the outskirts of the infield. She started last season in the outfield, but Decker is also known to come in as a relief right-handed pitcher.



On last year’s softball team, Makenzie Chambers was the only freshman for HRV. Chambers plays within the infield or at the catcher position.

Munn, Winans, McNerney, Decker and Chambers will also help lead the way offensively this season; last season, the offense scored 166 runs total, which ranked 13 out of 33 teams in 5A.

Defensively last season, the Eagles ranked ninth in the state, allowing a total of 111 runs.

Being one of the more efficient scoring and defensive team’s last year, and with many of the girls returning this season, softball has a real chance to make some noise come State Tournament time.

HRV softball will open its season at home against Barlow on March 13. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at the Westside Elementary softball fields.

Unable to make it out to game one? Catch the girls back at home two days later as they’ll welcome Gresham to Hood River on March 15; start time for this game is 4:30 p.m. as well.

The girls will have the month of March and the first two weeks of April to get ready for league play as they open the league season at home on April 17 against Hermiston.