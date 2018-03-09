Sense of Place considers Columbia’s future

Hood River photographer Peter Marbach and fellow river watchers will speak at the next “Sense of Place” lecture at 7 p.m. on March 14 at Columbia Center for the Arts

The “River of Hope – The Columbia: From Source to Sea” discussion features Columbia River images and a panel of speakers on the economic, cultural, and environmental impact of a revised treaty that honors the rights of salmon and the people of the Big River.

Admission is a $10 suggested donation. For details go to www.gorgeowned.org.

This will be the last Sense of Place lecture of the season. Marbach, landscape photographer and Gorge resident, will open the evening with a slideshow of his photos highlighting the entire 1,250 mile stretch of the Columbia River and share stories from First Nations and tribal members he met along the way.

Marbach’s images are part of the month-long “Art As Activism” display at CCA, and will be available for view along with the rest of the exhibit on March 14.

The evening will conclude with a panel discussion with Pauline Terbasket, executive director of the Okanagan Nation Alliance; DR Michel, executive director of the Upper Columbia United Tribes (UCUT); and Tom Shearer of Whooshh Innovations, inventors of a promising new fish passage technology.

Pauline Terbasket, E.D, of Okanagan Nation Alliance, Westbank, B.C. , is a member of the Syilx Nation, and registered member of the Lower Similkameen Indian Band. A strong advocate for social change and food sovereignty, she has committed herself to tackling difficult issues confronting the prosperity and wellness of Indigenous People.

DR Michel, executive director, Upper Columbia United Tribes, Spokane, Wash., is a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation and has over 36 years of experience in forestry and natural resource management, as well as the technical and policy aspects of working for tribes.

Tom Shearer, vice president of Sales and Marketing, Whoossh Innovations, Bellevue, Wash., which holds promise for fish passage — moving fish over and around barriers such as hydroelectric and irrigation dams.