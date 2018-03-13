The Ale List: Logsdon, pFriem gain gold honors

In January, Draft magazine rated the Vienna Lager from pFriem Family Brewing among the top 17 U.S. beers of 2017, saying, “Outside of Vienna, Mexico or, well, anywhere, pFriem’s is as perfect an example of the style as you’ll find.”

In February, Hood River breweries Logsdon Farmhouse Ales and pFriem gained gold and silver awards including best breweries in the 2017 Oregon Beer Awards, presented Feb. 28 in Portland.

On March 17, Double Mountain Brewery celebrates its anniversary with the big street party we have grown accustomed to, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fourth Street.

Double Mountain brewers have created two new beers invoking its 11th year milestone: bourbon-aged Eleven and the pale ale Elevenses.

Admission on Saturday is $5 and includes a souvenir mug. (Kids get in free, and are okay on premises until 8 p.m.)

Supersuckers will headline the list of five bands, which start with Matt Coughlin Band (fronted by Double Mountain brewer of the same name), Leadbetter, The Antonyms, and Green Neck Daredevils. (Brewer Matt Swihart performs with the Daredevils.)

Meanwhile, Swihart received a mention in the “Music and Beer” edition of Northwest Brewing News, for rock-n-roll he’s pursued for years, along with brewing.

D.J. Paul writes, “Swihart … has been playing music since he was a kid growing up in Indiana. ‘I started playing when I was 7 or so, playing ‘Wipeout’ on my sister’s guitar using a bread tie folded in half as a guitar pick.’”

Swihart said of any similarities between composing music and brewing beer: “They aren’t related other than it takes some good beer to write a song, good music to listen to while drinking beer. The best brewing comes from breweries with a good stereo.”

Everybody’s Brewing of White Salmon crosses the river to release a special new beer Friday, Mountain Mama Citra Pale Ale. Coming in at 5.6 percent ABV and 55 IBUs, the hop profile is led by Citra, but also uses Cascade and CTZ for bittering, available in 12-ounce cans. The brewery plans to keep this beer available year-round, with a release party scheduled at Volcanic Bottle Shoppe on the Heights in Hood River from 5-8 p.m. Friday night.

Owner/Brewmaster Doug Ellenberger said Everybody’s new building project is on schedule, with the new brewery and pub to open by mid-June. The brewery is doubling in size and a new brewing system will be installed. Look for a two-week closure for the transition, in early June.

pFriem, which turns six in April, was named Best Large Brewery while Logsdon gained Best Small Brewery honor. (Baerlic in Portland was the Medium Brewery prize.)

pFriem also repeated its Best Brewpub Experience award, first won in 2016.

For individual beers, Golds went to Logsdon for its Zuuir Pruim (sour plum) among Fruit and Field beers and pFriem for its Mosaic single hop ale among Seriously Hoppy Beers.

Silvers went to Logsdon for its Seizoen in the Saison and Farmhouse category, and its Raven and Rubus among American Sours.

Taste notes:

Double Mountain brewers had these words for their two “Eleven” beers:

“In honor of our 11th birthday, we aged a barleywine in Heaven Hills bourbon barrels for the better part of a year. Rich caramel, date, and vanilla give way to a mouth full of ripe fruit, molasses, and treacle. The brewery tips its hat to ‘Spinal Tap’ by urging everyone to ‘Savor this one; Nigel, this one goes past 11.’”

“Elevenses,” the British term for that late-morning appetite-sating small meal, invokes blood orange and tropic forest, brisk citrus and a lightly dank mouthfeel, finishing crisp and easy, brewers state. Harry Potter lore gets the nod in Double Mountain promotion of Elevenses: “It comes in pints? I’m getting one!”

Draft magazine had this to say about the pFriem Vienna, and pFriem in general: “Aspiring Cicerones looking to learn the hallmark flavors of each beer style would do well to just drink their way through pFriem’s entire portfolio; nearly every beer the Hood River-based brewery makes is one of the best examples of its particular style in the country. This Vienna Lager is no different: The relaxed toastiness, gentle caramelly sweetness and elegant body that define the beer are all present, as are deeper notes of liquid toast, caramel apples and hints of toffee. A swallow brings out smooth cashew butter and dried, herbal hops balance the semi-sweet finish. Because hardly anyone outside Mexican macro breweries even bothers to attempt the style on a regular basis, good Vienna lagers are rare; they’re even scarce in their Austrian birthplace.”

Everybody’s Mountain Mama’s Citra-forward recipe gives it a juicy aroma and flavor, with thirst-quenching citrus flavor. Rolled oats are used in the grain bill, which adds body and gives the brew a silky mouthfeel. They were given permission by Yakima Chief — Hop Union to use the word “Citra” in the name, as it is a proprietary hop grown by the farm.

Choosing which beer to package for year-round distribution is a big decision for a brewery, but they are confident in Mountain Mama. Ellenberger said they carefully considered current market trends. “We see a lot of things coming full circle. IPAs are still king, but a lot of consumers want a juicy IPA flavor with a lower ABV, so they can enjoy more of them. It makes a Pale the perfect style for a can.” Six packs will first hit the shelves of local bottle shops and small grocery stores, and rollout into major chain stores is expected by the start of this summer.



Mountain Mama was originally brewed exclusively for Mount Hood Meadows Ski Resort. “The Citra Hops we got this year from Yakima Chief — Hop Union were so flavorful and bright; they really make this beer pop,” said head brewer Adam McClure. “Getting first hop selection is an honor, and you can taste the difference. It’s got a huge aroma, and clean finish.”

The beer is named Mountain Mama in honor of co-founder of the brewery, Christine Ellenberger, who graduated from West Virginia University, where she was a whitewater rafting guide and kayaker.

“She’s the heart and soul behind this brewery. We wanted the artwork on the can to represent what a strong and amazing woman she is,” said Doug Ellenberger. “We hope to see lots of people celebrating with us at Volcanic on Friday.”

Five years ago, Ellenberger found his brewery on the leading edge of a different market trend: craft beer in a can. At that time, glass bottles were the preferred package type, and almost no one was using cans. Everybody’s Country Boy IPA helped pave the way for what is now commonplace: IPA in a can. “It’s better for the beer, the consumer, and the environment. I’ve loved canned beer since I was a kid, so I couldn’t wait to put our IPA in a can,” Ellenberger said. “Now everyone is doing it, and I couldn’t be happier about it.” The new Citra-Pale will join their current can lineup of Country Boy IPA, and Local Logger Lager.