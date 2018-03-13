Dog Mt. hikers need permits

Starting this spring, weekend hikers will need permits to traverse the popular Dog Mountain trail.

To address safety concerns along State Route 14 in the Columbia River Gorge, the U.S. Forest Service is launching a new permit system at the Dog Mountain Trailhead for weekends during the peak use season, along with partners at Washington State Department of Transportation, Skamania County, and the Skamania County Chamber of Commerce.

As visitation at Dog Mountain has increased in the last decade, so have safety concerns. On weekends and holidays during the wildflower season, hikers often park and walk along SR 14, where high-speed traffic, narrow shoulders, and limited site distances create challenging situations for pedestrians and motorists alike.

“We’re trying this new approach to enable people to connect with this cherished trail while reducing safety challenges,” said Lynn Burditt, area manager for Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area. “We worked in partnership with local organizations to come up with this solution.”

To encourage shuttle use and prevent overflow parking in unsafe areas, each hiker will be required to obtain a permit to Dog Mountain Trail System on weekends from March 31 to July 1.

Those parking in the lot at Dog Mountain Trailhead will also need to pay a per car recreation fee of $5 per day or display a valid Northwest Forest or Interagency Pass which is an existing requirement.

There are two ways for hikers to obtain permits. All visitors riding the shuttle service operated by Skamania County on weekends from March 31 to July 1 will receive a permit.

Seats are available on a first come, first served basis, at a cost of $1 per trip, or $2 roundtrip. More information about the shuttle schedule can be found at www.facebook.com/SkamaniaTransit/Shuttle.

Bus drivers will provide trail system permits to visitors upon arrival at Dog Mountain Trailhead.

Each permit will be good for one individual on the day it is issued.

There will also be 165 permits available per day through the national online reservation system at www.recreation.gov, costing a $1.50 non-refundable reservation fee per permit.

However, parking is limited at the trailhead and a permit does not ensure a parking spot.

“We're hoping this new approach will offer a win-win by encouraging visitors to use the county shuttle service while also making SR 14 safer for visitors,” said Skamania County Commissioner Chair Tom Lannen, on behalf of the Skamania County Board of Commissioners.

Hikers should carry a printed permit or electronic copy of their permit, as Forest Service will check for permits at the trailhead.

Dog Mountain Trail System includes Dog Mountain Trail (No. 147 and No. 147C), Dog-Augspurger Tie Trail No. 147A, and the lower portion of Augspurger Trail No. 4407.

OregonHikers.org notes that “Dog Mountain is a popular hike due to its easy access in the Gorge, beautiful views, and relatively short distance.”

The group recommends: “To avoid frustration, try to arrive before 8 a.m. or after 5 p.m. between March and October.”

The seven-mile trail has an elevation gain of 2,800 feet and is listed as “difficult” and crowded.

For more information, call 541-308-1700 or visit www.fs.usda.gov/goto/crgnsa/hikedogmountain.

The Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area encompasses 292,500 acres of Washington and Oregon.