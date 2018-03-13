Entertainment Update, March 14 edition

May Arden, Sinfonietta March 16 and 18

The Columbia Gorge Sinfonietta presents a concert this weekend featuring the Beethoven 7th Symphony, Edvard Grieg’s Peer Gynt Suite, and songs by Strauss and Duparc, and soloist May Arden. Also included is the premiere of “memoria” by conductor and artistic director Mark Steighner. Concerts are in the Wy’east Performing Arts center at 7 p.m. March 16 and 2 p.m. March 18.

Tickets are available at the door and through gorgeorchestra.org, $15 for adults and $10 for children 10-17. A pre-concert lecture about the music begins 20 minutes before each performance.

Arden graduated from Hood River Valley High and the opera program at Portland State University. She also studied voice with several teachers in New York City, including alumni of the Met.

She said her favorite role was Eponine in the Hood River Valley High School production of Les Misérables with Steighner, then music director at the high school. “I also enjoyed singing Francis Poulenc’s ill-fated nun in Dialogues des Carmélites during my studies at Portland State University,” she said.

Arden is about to release a new recording, on vinyl only, from an artist residency in eastern Oregon at The Jennings Hotel in Joseph.

Hood River News will publish an interview with Arden in the March 17 edition.

Barley Draught plays March 17

The Gorge’s Irish band mainstays Barley Draught is celebrating St. Paddy’s Day, Saturday, March 17 at Solera Brewing in Parkdale. Music from 7-10 p.m. New band members Kim Jones on acoustic bass and Kate McKenna on whistle and fiddle will join Mike Ballinger and crew for ballads, sing-alongs and traditional Irish fare. Solera Brewery, 4945 Baseline Dr., Parkdale; 541-352-5500.

Erik Haynie at Cebu

Join Hood River native Erick Haynie for an evening of barrelhouse piano bar and jazz at Cebu Lounge, no cover. Expect Chicago and New Orleans-style piano inspired by Dr. John, Professor Longhair, Dr. K and other greats. March 16, 23 and 31, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Best Western Plus Hood River Inn, 1108 E. Marina Drive, Hood River.

Next Door/Big Brother Blues Benefit March 31

The Andy T Band (featuring Alabama Mike on vocals) will rock Springhouse Cellar for a fundraising benefit show on Saturday, March 31 from 7-10 p.m. Tickets $20 in advance at Waucoma Bookstore. Expect high energy dance-blues from this Nashville-based act. Springhouse Cellar, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.

John Nilsen Trio at Civic March 17

Oregon’s award-winning composer John Nilsen brings his trio of Jeff Leonard and Jason Moore for a special St. Patrick’s Day concert on Saturday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m. to The Dalles Civic Auditorium Theater. Tickets are available at Columbia Gorge Veterans Museum and Klindt’s Bookstore. Two children (12 and under) admitted free with paid parent ticket. “John Nilsen is a pianist, guitarist, vocalist and songwriter and one of the Pacific Northwest’s most successful performance and recording artists. A prolific performer, he has averaged 225 shows a year, performing as a solo pianist, solo guitarist and as a member of John Nilsen and SWIMFISH, a folk-rock band.” The Dalles Civic Auditorium, Fourth and Federal streets, The Dalles.

Lightening Kings at Hood Crest

Coming up at Hood Crest Winery:

Saturday, March 16: Henry Shifter 3-5:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 17: St. Patrick’s day with the Tess Barr Band 3-5:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 18: The Lightening Kings 3-5:30 p.m.

Hood Crest Winery, 1900 Orchard Road, Hood River, 541-716-0140.

Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.