Several hundred people filled the Hood River Library downtown branch Saturday night for the eighth annual Feast of Words, sponsored by the Hood River Library Foundation. Food and drink from local businesses filled tables for what is billed as the annual “party in the library.” Jen Bayer, foundation board president, thanked the community for its support, as well as the library staff, saying, “They are amazing — they do so much with what they’re given, and we’re happy tonight to try again to raise some funds, this year for the branches, helping our communities in Odell and Cascade Locks.” Gold sponsors for the event were Insitu, Sightline Applicaytions, Columbia River Bank, Curtis Haynie and Hood River Dental, and Mike and Angela Schock; silver sponsors were Duckwall Fruit, Farm Stand, Best Western Plus Hood River Inn, Sheppard’s, Gorge Net and Gorge-us Photography, and bronze sponsor Little Shredders.