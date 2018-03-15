Hood River students walk out against gun violence

Hood River students took part in a national school walkout Wednesday.

The 17-minute demonstration at 10 a.m. recognized the 17 people who died one month ago in a school shooting in Parkland, Fla. The walkout aimed to draw attention to efforts by students in Florida and other states to effect change in gun laws in hopes of stemming gun violence. Hood River Valley High School, Hood River Middle School and Wy'east Middle School students participated.

Students at Columbia Gorge Community College campuses in Hood River and The Dalles also participated in the walkout. Several staff members joined students outside the Indian Creek campus March 14 morning.

Photos by RJ Chavez, Trisha Walker and Patrick Mulvihill.

More in Saturday's edition of Hood River News.