Kegler's Corner: Mid-Columbia Diesel wins City Tournament

The 66th annual Hood River City bowling tournament was held at Orchard Lanes last week. Many thanks to everybody who competed — the turnout was excellent!

The tournament was comprised of three games each of singles, doubles and team events.

Here are the results for the top finishers:

Team:

First place: Mid-Columbia Diesel, 3,595 pins.

Second place: Gorge Bowlers, 3,493 pins.

Bowling for the champs were Mac Profitt, Dan Green, John Miller, Ryan Pratt and Rod Pratt. This was a complete team effort as the entire Diesel crew bowled over their average, the key to winning.

Ryan rolled a great 223 game and was 106 pins over his average, Mac stroked two sweet 200 games, John tossed two clutch 200 games and a nice 600 series, and Rod finished big with a cool 257 game to cap a solid 639 set, anchoring the win.

Singles:

First place: Roger Montavon, 769 pins.

Second place: Randy Nieto, 760 pins.

Third place: Ron Ward, 750 pins.

Roger’s big looping curve found the 1-3 pocket like a machine, resulting in an 11 strike 279 in his awxons game which keyed his win, finishing with a scratch 700 set that was 115 pins over his average.

Randy was just a mark away from the winner’s circle as he painted a super 254 game in his plucky effort which was 106 sticks over his average. And Ron was also right there in the thick of it, assembling two big 200 games along the way.

Doubles:

First place: Jesse Flores and Stan Pratnicki, 1,497 pins.

Second place: Zach Mohun and Aaron Troxel, 1,467 pins.

Third place: Fred Bergren and Len Hickman, 1,438 pins.

For the winners, Jesse chipped in a fine 220 game, but Stan was “The Man” racking up three great 200s, including a lofty 258 to shoot a cool 681 series that was 110 pins over his average.

Even though finishing second, the star of the tourney has to be young Zach Mohun, who flashed brilliant stick work with big-time 275 and 256 games in a heady 723 series that was a whopping 204 pins over his average. Where have you been Zach, we’ve missed your explosiveness!