May Street Work

Excavation equipment only seems to be riding the fence at May Street Elementary, where crews are creating temporary mounds to prepare the ground for the foundation of the new $25 million school. In the background is the school building, which will be torn down following the 2018-19 school year, with a new entrance on the west side of the campus, facing 10th Street. As phase one continues on what had been the playfield at the school, work will be mostly contained inside the green-tarpaulin fence for the next two weeks.