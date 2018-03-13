Hood River News logo

News and information from our partners

May Street Work

Excavation equipment only seems to be riding the fence at May Street Elementary.

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea
Excavation equipment only seems to be riding the fence at May Street Elementary.

By Kirby Neumann-Rea

As of Tuesday, March 13, 2018

﻿

Excavation equipment only seems to be riding the fence at May Street Elementary, where crews are creating temporary mounds to prepare the ground for the foundation of the new $25 million school. In the background is the school building, which will be torn down following the 2018-19 school year, with a new entrance on the west side of the campus, facing 10th Street. As phase one continues on what had been the playfield at the school, work will be mostly contained inside the green-tarpaulin fence for the next two weeks.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)