Little Trixie is just 10 months old, and a whopping 6 pounds — and has been selected by volunteers as Adopt A Dog’s adoptable pet of the week. Trixie is all cuddles and coo, but is pretty nervous with new situations, so a calm introduction will win her over. She doesn't seem to have been around much hustle and bustle and just doesn't know what to think of it.

But volunteers say she's a dear, sweet little thing, and they can't wait until her puppy side comes out — they see little glimpses of it here and there, like when a toy squeaks, or a ball bounces by her.

Trixie has an issue with her femoral head (hip) that can make her sore with too much activity, so she would prefer a mellow home. She's designed to be a lap dog! Trixie also wouldn't mind going to a home with another lil' buddy to hang out with because she tends to relax faster when another dog is present. Trixie is as precious as you'll find! She is current on shots, microchipped and spayed. The adoption fee for this sweetheart is $250.

Adopt A Dog is run by a small group of volunteers, and, since many of the dogs are in foster care, they ask that applications be turned in from the website (hoodriveradoptadog@ gmail.com) ahead of time; they’ll be in touch to schedule a meet and greet and answer questions. Adoption hours at Hukari Animal Shelter in Odell, 3910 Heron Drive, are Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m. Applications can be downloaded and scanned or emailed to hoodriveradoptadog @gmail.com, or faxed to 1-877-833-7166.

They offer 24PetWatch microchips, which include free registration into the 24PetWatch pet recovery service. For more information visit www. 24petwatch.com.