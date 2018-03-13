Pick of the Week: ‘Painting Oregon’s Harvest’ debuts March 17 in TD

The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center welcomes spring by presenting a new art exhibit on March 17 in the Ernest A. Kuck Wing, featuring “Painting Oregon’s Harvest.” This exhibit features over 40 watercolors that depict agricultural production in the state of Oregon from artist Kathy Deggendorfer.

“Part of Oregon’s agricultural success stems from diverse habitats that support a broad range of plants and animals: fruits and nuts blossom in the valley, fish flourish in the waterways, and livestock thrive in the state of Oregon. The people working the land learn its nuances in order to provide healthy and sustainable resources for their communities and beyond,” stated a press release.

Deggendorfer is a self-taught artist based in Sisters. She traveled throughout Oregon, met farmers and ranchers and learned about their successes and challenges. The exhibition is a colorful representation of her travels and allows us a chance to recognize the achievements of family farmers.

Visit to the museum to take a closer look at Oregon’s bounty and support the local food movement.

For more information, call 541-296-8600 ext. 201, or visit www.gorgediscovery.org.