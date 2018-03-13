Police Log, March 5 to 11

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
March 5 — Ninth Court — Male arrested for domestic violence assault IV and lodged at NORCOR.
March 11 — Cascade Avenue — Hood River resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charge of domestic assault IV.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
March 10 — Westcliff Drive, 4000 block — Officers responded to a local business establishment in regards to an open 911 call. Ultimately, a male from Portland was arrested for possession and distribution of methamphetamine, possession and distribution of cocaine, kidnapping II, domestic assault IV, felon in possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a concealed firearm. A female from Kennewick was also arrested for possession and distribution of methamphetamine and possession and distribution of cocaine.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
March 7 — Hood River — Criminal mischief reported.
March 10 — Oak Street, 100 block — A resident of Quebec was cited and released for criminal mischief III.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
March 5 — Hood River — Hood River male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and cited for violation driving while suspended.
March 10 — Oak Street at Second Street — A The Dalles resident was arrested on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, three counts of reckless endangering, identity theft, giving false information to a police officer, and obstruction.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
March 6 — Second Street, 200 block — Female notified by the IRS that someone was using her social security card to gain employment.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
March 7 — A Street, 1300 block — Hood River resident’s vehicle was towed for being abandoned and unlicensed.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
March 12 — Cascade Avenue, 3100 block — Hood River resident arrested for violating a restraining order and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
March 6 — N. First Street, 100 block — Theft reported.
March 7 — Cascade Avenue, 2000 block — Theft of services reported.
March 9 — Cascade Avenue, 3100 block — A verified stolen vehicle out of Washington State was recovered and returned to its owner.
March 9 — Cascade Avenue, 3100 block — Stolen vehicle reported by a Hood River resident.
March 10 — Columbia Street, 1200 block — Stolen outdoor propane heater reported.
March 10 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported.
Other:
March 5 — State Street, 1200 block — A motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles was reported in a parking lot of a local business, where it turned into a physical altercation between both drivers.
March 8 — Oak Street, 300 block — Female cited and released for furnishing alcohol to a minor. Additionally, she was cited for no service permit.
March 8 — Oak Street, 300 block — Male cited and released for furnishing alcohol to a minor.
March 8 — S.W. Portage Road, 500 block, Cascade Locks — Female cited and released for furnishing alcohol to a minor.
March 8 — WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Female cited and released for furnishing alcohol to a minor.
March 8 — WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Female cited and released for furnishing alcohol to a minor.
March 10 — Cascade Avenue, 3300 block — Between March 9-10, officer took a report of two minors who had been in possession of marijuana. Ultimately, no citations were issued.
