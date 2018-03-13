School District spells out policy on walkout

Students who participate in today’s national school walkout will be in violation of school policy, but not necessarily subject to discipline, according to documents issued by the Hood River County School District.

A 17-minute walkout is planned at 10 a.m. in memory of the 17 people who died one month ago today in the school slaughter in Parkland, Fla. The walkout is also intended to draw attention to efforts by students in Florida and other states to effect change in gun laws in hopes of stemming gun violence.

Students at Columbia Gorge Community College campuses in Hood River and The Dalles will also walk out at 10 a.m. today.

Student organizers have said the plan is to walk out of school buildings but remain on campus for the 17-minute period.

In a letter to staff, HRCSD Superintendent Dan Goldman stated the policies and expectations surrounding today’s planned events. In it, he wrote, “We simply cannot promote or allow walkouts or other demonstrations that substantially disrupt the learning environment …”

Goldman made it clear that staff are not allowed to participate in any walkout, and that there are limits to how they may express support for the event.

“These are issues many educators, students and families are understandably passionate about,” Goldman stated in his March 7 letter.

“We know students are planning to engage in these walkouts in other schools across the country as well. We also know that some people have suggested that educators should also participate.”

His letter underlined the words “peaceful and time-limited participation” in saying that such action “will not be suppressed.

“However, disruptive or disorderly behavior, leaving campus, and/or not returning to class in a timely fashion, will result in disciplinary consequences …” Goldman wrote.

He added, “Staff may not participate in political demonstrations on work time or participate (or encourage others to participate) in walkouts or other disruptions to education.”

Goldman also sent out a memorandum from Oregon Education Association General Counsel Adam Arms that spells out teachers’ limited free speech rights in this situation.

“Educators face potential discipline for encouraging students to walk out of school. Such encouragement could take the forms of words on a t-shirt or button, etc. … However, this does not mean that all supportive messages are prohibited.” Specifically, Arms wrote, “Walk out for gun safety” may lead “to district pushback,” but words such as “I stand with students” or “Safe Schools Now!” Arms wrote, are “less problematic.”