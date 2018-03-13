Spring sports preview: HRV girls tennis

The HRV girls tennis team is coming off a Columbia River Conference title last season as they edged out Pendleton, Hermiston and The Dalles in the final league standings.

After winning the conference from a record standpoint, the girls went to the district meet where Summit, Mountain View and Bend get thrown into the mix of teams competing.

However, despite the CRC title, head coach of the HRV girls tennis team, Erin Mason, considers the district meet to be the ultimate crowning of a “Conference Champion,” since it’s more than just CRC opponents.



Even though the girls didn’t take the district meet last season, they were able to move onto state, where they would impress.

The girls finished sixth against the top 14 teams in the state at the 5A Dual Championship.

“This year, again, I will be looking for some of that same success,” said Mason. “I am anticipating a very strong season for the HRV girls tennis program and this in part is based on how many returning players I have.”

Of last year’s team, Mason will have 12 returning players, who all competed at the varsity level last season.

And on top of the 12 returns for the girls tennis program, Mason explained that during tryouts in the opening week of March, he had not only not a lot of players at tryouts, but also some strong tennis players.

“I am very happy with this year’s turnout for tennis — I had 50 girls for my preseason meeting and ended with a squad of 28,” he said.

That squad number is seven players higher than last season and “100 percent higher than any numbers in the previous four years,” said Mason.

“I was able to retain more girls this year than before which increases our workload this season,” said Mason. “But it’s excellent for the program.”

With the growing roster, Mason intends to send his varsity players to other courts to play matches against each other, allowing equal court time for his developing players in junior varsity and JV2.



“I am a firm believer that ‘playing tennis’ makes them better,” said Mason. “Drills are important also, but they need that match play experience to prepare them for the upcoming season.”

“We have a strong squad this year and look forward to continuing and building on our success from last season,” said Mason.