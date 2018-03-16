On the agenda: Westside Plan process picks up

On March 19, City of Hood River will reconvene its Westside Area Comprehensive Plan update, with a 6 p.m. hearing at City Hall.

The hearing will include an overview of proposed updates, timelines for review and adoption, and opportunities for public involvement.

This public hearing will be the first in a series on each proposed update, according to Dustin Nilsen, city planning director. For details contact the planning department or go to www.ci.hood-river.or.us/ planning.

•

These are the regular meeting times of governing bodies for these agencies:

Cascade Locks

Cascade Locks City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 140 W. WaNaPa St., second and fourth Mondays of the month.

Cascade Locks Planning Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 140 W. WaNaPa St., second Thursday of the month.

Cascade Locks Port Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 140 W. WaNaPa St., first and third Thursdays of the month.

Hood River

City of Hood River Planning Commission meeting, 5:30 p.m., Hood River City Hall Council Chambers, 211 Second St., generally the first and third Mondays of the month. Place and dates subject to change.

Hood River Port Commission, 5 p.m., 1000 E. Port Marina Drive, board room, first and third Tuesdays of the month.

Hood River City Council, 6 p.m., Hood River City Hall Council Chambers, 211 Second St., second and fourth Mondays of the month.

Hood River Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors meeting, 4 p.m., OSU Extension Service Building, 2990 Experiment Station Road, first Thursday of the month.

Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District, 6 p.m., Aquatic Center, 1601 May St., third Wednesday of the month. Place subject to change.

Hood River County

Hood River County Board of Commissioners regular session, 6 p.m., work sessions start at 4 p.m., 601 State St., first floor conference room, third Monday of the month. Time subject to change.

Library District Board meeting, 7 p.m., 502 State St., conference room, third Tuesday of the month.

Hood River County Planning Commission meeting, 5:30 p.m., 601 State St., first floor, generally second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Hood River County Water Planning Group, 2 p.m., 601 State St., first floor conference room, generally first Wednesday of the month.

Hood River County School Board, 6:30 p.m., meets at schools and facilities on a rotating schedule (visit hoodriver.k12.or.us for location), second and fourth Wednesdays of the month unless school vacations or other holidays interrupt the schedule.

Hood River County Transportation District, 9 a.m., Hood River County Transportation District Board Room, 224 Wasco Loop, second Wednesday of the month.