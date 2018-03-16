Class Notes: Bailey honored as Coca-Cola Scholar

Hood River Valley High School senior Elizabeth Bailey is among the 30th class of Coca-Cola Scholars.

These 150 scholars have each received a $20,000 college scholarship and joined a family of alumni who are leading positive change in their communities and around the world, stated a press release from the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation.

“The entire class of Scholars will attend the 2018 Scholars Weekend April 19-22 for a time of inspiration, fun, and camaraderie,” said the press release. “Scholars will be honored at our 30th annual Scholars Banquet and participate in our Leadership Development Institute, an intensive leadership training during Scholars Weekend that challenges them to develop an inside-out leadership philosophy.”

Christopher earns BU doctorate

Boston University awarded academic degrees to 1,954 students in January 2018.

Among the graduates was Jason W. Christopher of Hood River, who received a Doctor of Philosophy in Physics.

Founded in 1839, Boston University is an internationally recognized institution of higher education and research. With more than 33,000 students, BU is the fourth-largest private university in the country.