Elks choose Chavarria, Manzo as February students of the month

Yahaira Chavarria and Esmeralda Manzo, both Hood River Valley High School seniors, have been selected as the Hood River Elks Lodge February Students of the Month.

Chavarria has helped many students at HRVHS in various ways: She has served as a Link Leader to help orient incoming freshmen, she volunteers to help during Open House evenings at the school, and has given tours to incoming eighth graders for their orientation night. She’s also often combined her love of sports with her volunteer work. In addition to the usual team youth camps, she assists the organizers at middle school and high school track meets — when she’s not running, that is. She helps at the Learn by Doing Track Clinic held every spring at HRVHS, where experts in different events are invited to instruct track athletes. She helps run youth and JV track meets and has been an integral part of the youth community soccer program, having played soccer her whole life. Chavarria has also helped prepare baskets for the local Christmas Project, is an HRVHS student ambassador and a member of the National Honor Society.

Chavarria is an excellent example of a student-athlete. She takes advanced classes and has 3.6 GPA. She has been student of the month and has made the honor roll at HRVHS, and has received the Excellence Award for health class. She is a veteran soccer player, helping to take her team to the playoffs last season, and also plays club soccer on the competitive Eastside Timbers team. Her work for the Eagles Soccer Camp has been her most meaningful service, because it helped her to realize that she wants to work with youth when she fulfills her dream of becoming a health professional.

Chavarria is the daughter of Patricia Mondragon and Luis Rangel. She has three siblings: Danny, who attends HRVHS, Luis, who attends Wy’east Middle School, and Benny, who is a student at Mid Valley Elementary. As of this moment, her top choice college is the College of Idaho. She hopes to pursue a degree in physical or occupational Therapy, and get a minor in American Sign Language.

•

Manzo maintains a 3.75 GPA at HRVHS, and is the daughter of Artemiza and Enrique Manzo. She has two older siblings, Luis and Yolanda.

Manzo stays busy with academics and various clubs and activities. She is a National Honor Society member and has been on the honor roll her entire four years of high school. She is a member of the high school’s Leaders for Tomorrow, the Health Media Club, the Leos Club, and the anti-cancer Fight Club. She has worked as an assistant in the high school’s library and as a HRVHS Red Cross Blood Drive volunteer.



Manzo has participated in the HRV Community Work Day, pulling weeds at the FISH Food Bank garden and regularly volunteers at the FISH Food Bank, assisting customers and packing and sorting goods. She has fundraised for the Bowl for Kids’ Sake, helped with the Kids Zone at the Harvest Fest, cleaned racks and organized items at the Hood River Valley Adult Center thrift store, served lunch and assisted in activities at the Peace Village Camp, served hot chocolate and cookies at the Hood River Tree Lighting ceremony, and handed out tickets and “swag bags” to attendees of the Christmas Project Fashion Gala.



Manzo has dedicated many hours to the Leos and Lions clubs as well. She has worked concessions for the Lions at high school plays and at the Lions Follies, collected cans, participated in the Fourth of July parade representing the Leos and sold fireworks with the Lions. In June of 2016, she was chosen by the Leos club to go to the Lions International Convention in Chicago for four days. Manzo found this opportunity to be one of the most meaningful experiences she has had because at the convention she witnessed, in her words, “an abundance of diversity and happiness circulating in one place,” something she had never seen before. The convention gave her the desire, tools, and techniques to better involve herself in the world around her.

Outside of school and volunteer activities, Manzo works in the community. During the summer, she has worked as a camp counselor, working with elementary aged youngsters at the Columbia Peace Village Camp in Mosier, at the Hood River Cherry Company and as a student assistant at Mid Valley Elementary school, helping the teacher with students and doing computer work and making copies.

Manzo plans to attend the University of Oregon in the fall and study environmental science, writing, and business.