HRV ski team falls short of repeat titles at state

A chance at back-to-back Oregon Interscholastic Ski Racing Association state titles was on the line last week for the HRV girls and boys ski team at Mt. Bachelor in Bend.

And this year, a new challenger gave the HRV ski team a push for the state title.

For the first time in seven years, the boys and girls from Summit High School would compete against Hood River, Lakeridge, Ashland, Lake Oswego, Jesuit, Lincoln, Tigard, West Linn, Sandy, Sunset, Oregon Episcopal School and Marist Catholic in the state championships.

And in their first year back, the team from Summit tallied a total time of 9:18.18 to win the combined 2018 OISRA State Championships.

Right behind them with a time of 9:22.46 was the Hood River team, who finished second.

As separate teams, the HRV girls finished second overall behind the girls from Summit, and the HRV boys finished fifth while the Summit boys finished third.

Even though the HRV ski team was unable to retain the state title, head coach Scott Keillor said he couldn’t be happier with how the girls and boys performed at state.

“This year’s team was a really cohesive group and despite the challenging season with snow and wind impacting our time on the mountain, we kept our head high heading into state,” said Keillor. “We brought the talent to defend the title, but it wasn’t to be this season.” Individually, the HRV girls this year were led by Josie Peterson, who finished second overall at state, only behind Samantha Woodring from OES.

Peterson had top-five finishes in both the girls slalom and giant slalom events.

In the slalom, she finished third with a time of 1:30.98 and then would earn fifth in the giant slalom with a time of 1:24.43.

Peterson would be the highest finisher for the girls, but Erin Sutherland, Mattea Schwab (Horizon Christian) and Tori Hopkins also placed within the top 30 of the final individual standings.

Sutherland, who finished 12th, was the girls’ second highest placer as she finished 11th in the giant slalom (1:25.97) and 18th in the slalom (1:43.30).

Behind Sutherland was Schwab, who ended 21st overall after finishes of 22nd in the slalom (1:45.04) and 34th in the giant slalom (1:31.37).

Hopkins took 29th overall with her finishes of 12th in the giant slalom (1:26.45) and 37th in the slalom (1:58.77).

These four girls were the only finishers in both the giant slalom and slalom events for HRV, which is why they were awarded a final overall placing.

But there were other athletes from HRV who, despite not finishing both events, had strong single race runs.

In fact, the highest finishing individual by a girl for HRV in an event last week was Erika Anderson, who finished fourth in the giant slalom with a final time of 1:24.19.

And to round out three finishes for the girls in the giant slalom race was Paris Nunn who came in 10th place with a time of 1:25.78.

On top of the girls’ individual performances last week at state, HRV also had a strong outing in the team racing events, placing first in the giant slalom and third in the slalom.

The HRV team winning first in the giant slalom was Sutherland, Anderson and Nunn, who ended with a final combined time of 4:13.87.

And in the slalom the team of Peterson, Sutherland and Hopkins finished in third with a combined time of 5:08.59.

“From top to bottom, the girls really performed well at state,” said Keillor. “Hats off to all of them, especially Josie (Peterson) for her performance.”

In the , the boys finished fifth overall as a team, led individually by Christopher McElwee.

McElwee had the second highest finish in a single event of any of the Eagles with his ninth-place finish in the giant slalom (1:43.74). This, accompanied by a 15-place finish in the slalom (1:19.45), would ultimately help McElwee secure a finish of 10th overall in the boys standings.

The other two boys who placed for the Eagles in the individual rankings were Ezra Johnson and Parker Dey.

Johnson finished 39th overall as he had a 44th-place finish in the slalom event (1:27.64) and took 52nd-place in the giant slalom (1:58.24)

At 54th overall was Parker, who had his highest finish of 70th in the slalom (1:38.47) and 77th in the giant slalom (2:11.31).

Boys who didn’t place in the final overall individual standings were Nash Levy and Mitchell Lamer; however, the two would race strong single events despite not grabbing an individual overall ranking at state.

Levy was the boys’ highest finisher on the day in a single event with his eighth place run in the slalom (1:16.38).

Lamer — 42nd in the giant slalom (1:54.80).

With a strong end to an up and down season for the HRV ski team, Keillor feels that nothing was more evident in this year’s team than their “teamwork” element.

“In order to place in high school racing, you have to have three finished athletes per run, not per race, and we did that this year, which is why we were able to grab second place at state,” said Keillor.

“I couldn’t be happier with the performance and teamwork this young team put forward this year and will continue to do so — I would be on line to forecast another run at state next year.”

With the boys and girl from Summit taking home the ski title this year, and HRV knowing Summit will be back there next year, Keillor feels that this will “fuel the fire for the team to take back the state title next season.”