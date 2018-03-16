Introducing…Trish Leighton

Tell us about your work:

I have worked for Hood River County School District as speech pathologist for 10 years.

A lot of people wonder what a speech therapist is doing at a middle school or high school because they associate my position with helping people who have difficulty producing their speech sounds or are stuttering while they speak.

And yes, I do have a few students who fit that description; however, the majority of my students have grammar and vocabulary disorders, social language disorders or have limited speech.

I help students figure out what makes them most successful in the classroom, such as how to ask questions in a sequential manner.

We are developing programs that encourage more integration between students with special instructional needs with students in the regular education classrooms as well as increasing the amount of time they work on social and communication skills out in the community.

What do you do with your spare time?

I feel very blessed to be living in Hood River where being outdoors is so easy and there is so much to do! My husband and I ride our tandem bike around the west end or over to Mosier. We also enjoy hiking and camping. I have a great friend who turned me onto kayaking, so she and I take off every few years for a kayaking trip. At home, I enjoy playing in the dirt in my flower and vegetable gardens. In the winter, I cross country ski at Teacup and create baby and infant quilts at home. And regardless of the season I play pickleball at least once a week.

Tell us about your family and pets.

My husband, Paul, is a pediatric occupational therapist for Hood River County School District. He and I have an empty nest now, but when the two boys were home, there was a lot of activity. Many hours each week revolved around basketball and lacrosse. Both fellows are now working toward their bachelor’s degrees.

This past June, Paul and I exchanged vows on the bridge just down from the community college. With the kids out of the house, we are settling into a different, but no less enjoyable, life together.

What makes you happy?

Every day makes me happy. I am more than blessed by my life. A few months ago, I was strongly impacted by a woman at my church who spoke of her experience with poverty. Since then, each day, I purposely recognize what in my life is not only a blessing, but also a privilege. I have the privilege of warmth — I wake with plenty of blankets and heat. I think being grateful for these privileges and blessings allows my heart to be open to happiness.

What’s something you would like to change about your community?

I think we should have inclusive playgrounds! A playground that encourages play between all children. Parks that have traditional play swing sets and slides encourage separateness and become boring and they are not accessible to children who use wheelchairs and walker. A place, like Portland's Harper's Playground, where all kids could go on accessible swings, climb on horizontal rope structures that contour with the land, and explore tunnel bushes would be great for Hood River.