Learn about STEM Education, robotics March 19

Unicorns, Steelhead advance to Houston Pink Fluffy Unicorns, an FLL team from Wy’east Middle School, and Steelhead, an FTC team from Hood River Valley High School, are both headed to World competition, held in Houston mid-April, and are raising funds to help pay entry fees and other costs. To donate to the Pink Fluffy Unicorns, visit www.gofundme.com/...; to donate to Steelhead, visit www.gofundme.com/.... Both teams will additionally be at the March 19 GTA meeting to share research findings and show their robots.

Gorge Tech Alliance (GTA) invites the community to interact with three levels of youth robotics in the Gorge and learn easy ways to make a difference supporting STEM (science, tech, engineering and math) education on March 19 at 6 p.m. at Springhouse Cellar Winery, 13 Railroad Ave.

The GTA has been working to support STEM education in the region over the years and partnered several years ago with the Gorge STEM Hub.

Gorge STEM Hub Coordinator Christy Christopher will speak to the work this Oregon-state funded initiative has been doing over the last several years to increase opportunities for all students in the region to pursue STEM careers. Business engagement in the classroom — even just a one-hour visit to share what you do — can make a big difference in a child's future.

The GTA will also share an overview of First robotics in the Gorge and highlight teams that have advanced to distant competitions. Students will show off their robots and share their research in an interactive format with attendees. Learn how your student can get involved and how you can support the teams. Participating teams include First Lego League Teams the Pink Fluffy Unicorns from Wy'east Middle School and Hydro Automatons from Hood River, First Tech Challenge Team Steelhead and First Robotics Challenge Team A-05 Annex from Hood River Valley High School.

The event includes appetizers and is free for GTA Members with a suggested $10 donation for non-members.

The GTA is the regional tech industry association that supports, connects and develops the technology community of the Columbia River Gorge with networking and educational events, business support and promotion, workforce development and STEM education. Contact Jessica Metta, executive director, at 541-296-2266, jessica@crgta.org or learn more at crgta.org.