Learning skills, building community: Physical therapy education comes to the Gorge

In February, Tim Foley Physical Therapy, located on the Heights, hosted a two-day continuing education course for physical therapists (PTs) from across the state.

As part of the physical therapy license requirements, PTs must complete at least 24 hours of continuing education every two years. On a recent survey by the Oregon Physical Therapy Association members indicated that they would like to see more courses offered outside of the Portland Metro area.

Clare Lewis, who is a staff physical therapist at Tim Foley Physical Therapy, decided to combine her skills as a fellowship-trained manual therapist and her 20 years of experience teaching physical therapy students at Sacramento State University to offer a hands-on continuing education course in Hood River.

Lewis and her colleague Andrew Brenan, who works at Kaiser Sacramento and is a faculty member for the Kaiser fellowship program, co-taught the course on graded passive movements (GPMs) for the treatment of the spine and extremities. GPM is a hands-on technique used to help restore mobility, improve function and decrease pain.

This course provided physical therapists an opportunity to learn and practice new manual treatment skills, as well as an avenue to network and share knowledge about practicing physical therapy in Oregon.

“The team at Tim Foley Physical Therapy is very grateful for this opportunity to promote excellence in physical therapy practice here in the Gorge,” Foley said.