Middle school wrestler dominates at state meet

For the first time at the middle school athletics level in Oregon, the girls state wrestling championships was unified with the boys wrestling championships.

This being the first time may have to do with how the OSAA went about state championships wrestling this season as they sanctioned the girls wrestling at state with the boys — or it could’ve been because of the increased involvement from female athletes in the sport. No matter the reasoning, this was a big step in the right direction for equality in sports.

On Saturday, March 3, the wrestling championships were hosted at Woodburn High School and local standout wrestler Emily Sullenger dominated the competition.

Sullenger may have missed the boys qualifier by one point, but her weight bracket at state was the largest in the entire competition, including the boys division, with 18 competitors.

In her bracket, Sullenger would go on to win first place without a point scored on her.

Sullenger won three matches by pins and won the final match for first place by a major decision of 4-0.

The number of participants at this year’s middle school state wrestling meet was 1,134 wrestlers in the regional and state tournaments, with medals for the top six in state and 93 wrestlers in the girls state division with medals for the top three in state.