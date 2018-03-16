One Community Health unveils mobile-friendly, bilingual website

The red ribbon has been cut, and One Community Health has a brand new presence — online, that is. This past week, the nonprofit, federally qualified health center launched a revamped bilingual website, onecommunityhealth.org. The fresh look supports greater patient engagement and offers tools, features and exclusive content.

“When this website project began, we had a number of very specific goals,” said Dave Edwards, One Community Health (OCH) CEO. “Notably, we wanted patients to experience an online solution where they would feel empowered and engaged in advancing their total health and wellness. Today, our site successfully does just that. It communicates our unique approach to integrative medical, dental and behavioral health care. In fact, the digital platform for our behavioral health care component is totally new for us, and offering web-based education and tools in this area of care was yet another one of the major goals of this project. In short, there’s a lot to discover on our new website, and it’s a very true reflection of how we’re operating as a patient-centered primary care home and providing team-based care. It also demonstrates our commitment to remaining accessible to all by keeping up with the latest expectations around technology today.”

Among onecommunityhealth.org’s key features and benefits include a calendar of free local events that support health and wellness, behavioral health and substance use education tools, patient stories, MyChart patient portal and Medicaid support and information. The website is bilingual (English and Spanish).

The website was designed by Blue Marble Creative of White Salmon, along with OCH employees. Its photos — many of which were taken by photographer Jen Jones of Hood River — capture actual OCH patients and employees, the health center’s various locations, and the scope of both its onsite and offsite services and programs. The powerful blend of the design, content and imagery reinforces OCH’s mission to advance health and social justice for all members of the Columbia Gorge region.

“A lot of thoughtful planning went into crafting the website so that it would reflect the spirit and purpose of OCH,” said Christine Fisher, owner of Blue Marble Creative. “What’s exciting is that this is just the beginning of what is a ‘living’ resource for the Columbia Gorge region, because One Community Health is committed to education and outreach as a core part of its mission. The staff there really care about disseminating useful information and they have embraced digital media as an important way to regularly share their expertise.”