Riverkeeper hosts volunteer training

Columbia Riverkeeper will host a volunteer training that includes a Nichols Natural Area orientation and introduction to the Picture Post project, water quality monitoring, and other assessment tools on March 21 from 5:30-7 p.m. at 1 Nichols Parkway, Hood River. Meet in front of the Hampton Inn.

The training is appropriate for volunteers of all skill levels, and kids and families are welcome, said a press release.

“We recently installed a Picture Post at Nichols Natural Area,” said the press release.

“The post is an environmental monitoring station, and we need volunteers to collect and share data, which can be done anytime you visit the site. All you need is a digital camera to capture nine specific photos from the Picture Post and then load them on the website. The photos contribute to a NASA funded national monitoring network called the Digital Earth Watch. Scientists will use the photos to track environmental changes, plant phenology, and climate change.”