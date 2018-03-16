Sheriff Log, March 5 to 12

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

March 6 — N.W. WaNaPa Street, Cascade Locks — A resident punched an employee.

March 8 — S.W. Taylor Street, Cascade Locks — Deputy responded to a domestic call. A female was arrested for domestic assault IV (domestic violence) and lodged at NORCOR.

March 10 — Highway 35 — Male arrested for domestic assault IV and lodged at NORCOR.

March 11 — Cascade Avenue — Domestic violence case investigated.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

March 6 — Prospect Avenue, 400 block — Search warrant was served and five arrests made (drug law violation).

Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:

March 7 — AGA Road, 3300 block — Criminal mischief III reported.

March 12 — Westwood Drive, 4500 block — Criminal mischief reported.

March 12 — Miller Road, 6200 block — An unknown person damaged a driver’s side window molding.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

March 9 — Miller Road, 5500 block — Male arrested for driving while felony revoked following a traffic stop.

March 9 — Tucker Road, 1600 block — Deputy observed a vehicle driving recklessly. The driver was cited and released.

March 10 — Old Columbia River Drive — Abandoned vehicle located. The registered owner was not able to be found. The vehicle was towed because it was blocking the southbound lane.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

March 5 — Highway 35 — Restraining order violation reported.

March 6 — Odell Highway, 3300 block — Individual arrested on a warrant.

March 6 — AGA Road — Male arrested for a restraining order violation.

March 7 — Highway 35 — Restraining order violation reported.

March 10 — I-84 at milepost 65 — Male arrested for an outstanding warrant and lodged at NORCOR.

Theft or burglary:

March 8 — Country Club Road, 2100 block — Vehicle reported to have been stolen out of a driveway.

Other:

March 8 — Van Horn Drive — Hood River County Sheriff’s Office cited three individuals for furnishing alcohol to a minor.