Take action: this is Colon Cancer Awareness Month

“As I awaken from the winter slumber, I have an anxious feeling in my gut ... spring is around the corner,” writes Megan Spears of Hood River.

“Yes, it’s true, March 20 is the first day of spring; but also, March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month.

“Colon cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of cancer death in the U.S., according to the Colon Cancer Alliance (CCA). The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2018, over 95,000 people will be diagnosed with colon cancer and more than 50,000 will die from this disease.

“I share this all with you because for me, this is personal. In March 2017, in a routine colonoscopy, we learned that my husband had stage IV colon cancer. It was a devastating blow that we never saw coming. In hind sight, there were symptoms that we should have seen. Honestly, when you are in your 40s and you’ve never had a health issue ever, why would you think you’d have stage IV cancer? As we approach the end of his first year with this disease, I feel a sense of responsibility to share my message. It could save your life. My hope is that you will take action. If not for yourself, do it for your loved ones. I can assure you that once you’ve been screened, you will be glad you did, no matter what the results. Believe me, it saved my husband’s life. For more information, go to www.ccalliance.org.

“So, here is your public service announcement: