Watershed Group meets March 20

The next Hood River Watershed Group meeting is Tuesday, March 20 at 6 p.m. at the OSU Extension Center meeting room, 2990 Experiment Station Drive. Featured presenter will be Chris Allen, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, on the Final Bull Trout Recovery Plan. Allen will provide an overview of the plan, which covers all populations in the “Lower 48,” and will discuss the implications and strategies for Hood River’s population of bull trout in the Middle Fork Hood River sub-basin.

Also discussed will be the NRCS $2 million award to the East Fork Irrigation District for water conservation projects and technical assistance. Of that, $1.1 million will go towards piping a portion of the Eastside Lateral Ditch, which will be matched by $1.1 million in funding from the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs.

HRWG is proposing to pursue an OWEB technical assistance grant to help fund a cultural resources survey and design costs for this project, stated a press release. This will be discussed during the evening’s business meeting, along with a letter of support request for Middle Fork Irrigation Districts pursuit of funding for a downstream fish passage project at Clear Branch Dam.