Burchell Fund accepting grant proposals

The Joan Burchell Fund of the Gorge Community Foundation is requesting grant proposals for its annual funding cycle.

The deadline for applying is May 4, and grants will be awarded in July. The Burchell Fund supports projects ranging from arts to social services, health care and the environment. Over $70,000 has been granted through this fund since its inception in 2010.

The purpose of the Joan Burchell Fund is to provide charitable grants as the foundation board determines are most needed. Grants will be made within the broad range of nonprofit agencies and not limited to a single focus or exclusively to the interests of a particular constituency. In this grant cycle the total available for granting is $10,000 and proposals will be accepted for any amount up to that total. The range of grants in the past has been $650 to $4,000.

Grant recipients are expected to comply with reporting requirements in order to be eligible for any future grants. A link to the application guidelines can be found at gorgecf.org/grants/joan-burchell-fund. The following proposals received Joan Burchell grants in 2017:

Washington Gorge Actions Programs: Portable aquaponics gardening system to grow fresh produce for Klickitat County food banks; Hood River Warming Shelter: Sleeping bags and cots; White Salmon Valley Education Foundation: Program to support healthy life skills; Rowena Wildlife Clinic: Care for native eagles; FISH Food Bank: Summer meals for underserved children; Gorge MakerSpace: Tools and furnishings for new space.