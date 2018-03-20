Employment cools off in January

Hood River County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 3.2 percent in January, ranking third (out of 36 counties) behind Benton County’s 2.9 percent and Wheeler County’s 3.0 percent. Over the year, Hood River County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell by 0.9 percentage point.

Hood River County lost 500 nonfarm jobs in January, falling to 11,690. Retail trade cut 230 jobs, shedding its holiday hires to total 1,380. The winter lull also hit accommodation and food services, cutting its total by 80 jobs to 1,470. Manufacturing (minus 40); mining, logging, and construction (minus 30); and professional and business services (minus 30) also cut jobs in January. Local government education cut 20 jobs in January, falling to 620.

Private industry employment rose by 450 jobs over the year ending in January to total 10,320, an increase of 4.6 percent. Mining, logging, and construction led private industry with an over-the-year increase of 120 jobs, rising to 470. Professional and business services rose by 80 jobs to total 1,080, and manufacturing gained 70 to reach 1,700. Private industry job gains in retail trade (plus 60); arts, entertainment, and recreation (plus 60); and education and health services (plus 40) earned honorable mention. Government held steady over the year, with an increase of 10 in other local government offset by a loss of 10 in federal government.

•

Wasco County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell by 0.1 percentage point to 4.0 percent in January. Wasco County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate ranked as Oregon’s 10th lowest, tied with Marion and Morrow counties. Wasco County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was essentially unchanged over the year, falling by 0.1 percentage point, although it ranked sixth in January 2017.

Nonfarm payroll employment fell by 200 jobs in January, dropping Wasco County’s total to 10,180. Private industry lost 150 jobs, falling to 8,020. Government idled 50, dropping to 2,160. Retail trade parted with its holiday hires, falling by 60 jobs to total 1,680. Leisure and hospitality likewise trimmed its holiday help, with a loss of 40 cutting its total to 1,220. Construction (minus 30); transportation, warehousing, and utilities (minus 20); and education and health services (minus 20) also pulled back in January.

Private industry jobs gains were limited to manufacturing (plus 20), and other services (plus 10). Local government education lost 40 jobs in January, falling to 730 and other local government cut 10, dropping to 670.

Over the year, Wasco County’s nonfarm employment total rose by 190 jobs, with government cutting 20 and private industry adding 210. Construction rose by 70 jobs over the year (plus 26 percent) to total 340. Professional and business services rose by 70 jobs to reach 540 (plus 15 percent).

Education and health services (plus 30) and other services (plus 20) also rose over the year.