Hood River Therapy offers Mommy Wellness classes

Mothers and their babies, from birth to 2 years old, are the focus of a series of free Mommy Wellness classes at Hood River Therapy, 33 Nichols Parkway Suite 350 (new location), on Tuesdays from May 8 through June 26, from noon to 1 p.m. Mothers are encouraged to wear comfortable exercise clothing and bring along their little ones.
Classes range from exercise and yoga to nutrition and baby sign language. Times and topics are subject to change. Sign up through Community Education. For more information, call Hood River Therapy at 541-386-2441.
Schedule:
Kegel introduction, yoga and home exercise program, May 8 with Laurie VanCott, MSPT
Nutrition for mom and baby, May 15, with Tracy Dugick, MS, RD
Baby sign language and feeding advice, May 22, with Sarah Miller, MS, CFY-SLP
Kegel, bladder health and exercises, May 29, with Gina Clark, DPT
Lactation advice and support, June 5, with Cori Bolger, RN
Sexual healing and scar management, and early infant development, June 12, with Gina Clark, DP T and Corinda Hankins, MD
Maternal mental health, June 19, with Lori Elderkin, LPC, CADCI
Infant massage and class wrap up, June 26, with Angela Gross, LMT and Laurie VanCott, MSPT
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment