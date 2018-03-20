Hood River Therapy offers Mommy Wellness classes

Mothers and their babies, from birth to 2 years old, are the focus of a series of free Mommy Wellness classes at Hood River Therapy, 33 Nichols Parkway Suite 350 (new location), on Tuesdays from May 8 through June 26, from noon to 1 p.m. Mothers are encouraged to wear comfortable exercise clothing and bring along their little ones.

Classes range from exercise and yoga to nutrition and baby sign language. Times and topics are subject to change. Sign up through Community Education. For more information, call Hood River Therapy at 541-386-2441.

Schedule:

Kegel introduction, yoga and home exercise program, May 8 with Laurie VanCott, MSPT

Nutrition for mom and baby, May 15, with Tracy Dugick, MS, RD

Baby sign language and feeding advice, May 22, with Sarah Miller, MS, CFY-SLP

Kegel, bladder health and exercises, May 29, with Gina Clark, DPT

Lactation advice and support, June 5, with Cori Bolger, RN

Sexual healing and scar management, and early infant development, June 12, with Gina Clark, DP T and Corinda Hankins, MD

Maternal mental health, June 19, with Lori Elderkin, LPC, CADCI

Infant massage and class wrap up, June 26, with Angela Gross, LMT and Laurie VanCott, MSPT