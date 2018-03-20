HRV girls tennis takes down St. Helens

HRV girls tennis opened its 2018 season last week on the road versus St. Helens.

“It was a great start to the season,” said head coach Erin Mason.

The girls as a team took down St. Helens by a final of 6-2, with the only losses coming at number one double and number four singles.

“Overall, all my players performed at an excellent level,” said Mason. “As a coach, you’re always a little nervous your first match — you just never know how it’s all going to pan out once matches start.”

For the Eagles, Silva Sankari and Megan Church, who have been partners since their freshmen year last season, won their first varsity start together at number four in doubles.

“This is a valuable thing in tennis to have,” said Mason. “When I am able to keep players together for their high school careers in doubles, it really helps their growth both individually and as a team.”

In singles, the Eagles were led by HRV’s Montsie Garrido as she threw up two quick 6-0 matches in the number one matchup.

Garrido was followed by number two Kirby Joseph, who swept her two matches 6-0 as well.

At number three, Jordan Ziegner made short work of her opponent winning 6-0 and 6-1.

Monica DeLaRosa at number four ran into a tough player losing 6-2 and 6-1 in the two matches.

In doubles, Claire Oswald and Barrett Ihde had a tough loss at number one, falling 6-4 and 6-3.

“This result isn't a good representation of what these two players can do this year,” said Mason. “Oswald lost her doubles partner to graduation last season (Bianca Badillo). This year, new player Ihde came to the team and stepped up to fill this void. As these two players develop a relationship in doubles, they will see more success in the future.”

At number two in doubles for HRV, Alivea Harsanyi and Ruby Dosier, another new doubles combination, ground out a straight set win, 6-2 and 7-5.

Sally Evans and Kali Wetherell, number three doubles for HRV, made quick work of their opponents, winning 6-1 and 6-3.

Next up for HRV girls tennis was a home matchup versus Sandy on Tuesday, March 20 (results unavailable at press time); this will be the last home match for the girls until April 4 versus Pendleton.